TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a chase with an assailant in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive for reports of a man chasing another man at 1:36 p.m.

They arrived to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing when he was first located. In a tweet, officers said he has since "taken a turn for the worse" and is now in critical condition in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.