Suspect sought after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at Wilson TTC station

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a TTC subway station.

The incident happened at Wilson Station on Sunday at 2 a.m.

A woman was on board a subway train when she noticed a man staring at her, police said. When she exited the train, the man allegedly followed her and sexually assaulted her.

He is described as having a thin build, short black hair and black facial hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants, black boots and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.