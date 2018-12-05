

CTV News Toronto





Police in Markham have released surveillance video of a suspect allegedly setting a vehicle on fire, ultimately causing the flames to spread to a nearby home.

York Regional Police say the "suspicious" fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 10 at a home on Black Cherry Drive, near Raymerville Drive and McCowan Road.

The homeowner was able to escape the home without injury.

The 26-second video, released on Wednesday, shows a bright blaze erupt in a driveway on a residential street. Being around 11 p.m., it is difficult to see the suspect approach the vehicle but after the fire is set, the person is visible running down the street, away from the scene.

Police say they have conducted a “lengthy and thorough investigation,” and while the investigation is ongoing, they have not yet been able to identify the person in the video.

They are asking for witnesses and residents in the area to contact them.

“Investigators are also seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways around the house at the time of the incident,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with relevant information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.