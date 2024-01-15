Suspect outstanding after man stabbed in North York

Toronto police are search for a male suspect following a stabbing late Monday night in North York.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the Willowdale area near Finch Avenue East and Yonge Street.

Police said that officers at the scene found an 18-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, they said.

Investigators are say the suspect is a white male, 30- to 40-years-old who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.