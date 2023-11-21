TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect in deadly Aurora, Ont. shooting charged with first-degree murder

A suspect in a targeted double shooting in Aurora, Ont. last spring that left one person dead has been charged with first-degree murder.

York Regional Police announced Tuesday that Michael Magee, 37, of Niagara Falls, has been identified as a suspect in connection with the shooting, which occurred on the afternoon of June 12 at a home on Stubbs Lane, near Wellington Street East and Leslie Street.

He was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohammad-Saeid Boubash, 38, who was located at the residence and pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim also sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charge has not been proven in court. At this time, police told CTV News Toronto, Magee has not been charged in connection with the female victim's injuries.

Police said previously that both Boubash and the female victim lived at the home. The nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen at the site of a double shooting shooting in Aurora, Ont. on June 12, 2023 that left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators have said the shooting was targeted, but a motive was never released.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison

An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News