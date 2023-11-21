Suspect in deadly Aurora, Ont. shooting charged with first-degree murder

A suspect in a targeted double shooting in Aurora, Ont. last spring that left one person dead has been charged with first-degree murder.

York Regional Police announced Tuesday that Michael Magee, 37, of Niagara Falls, has been identified as a suspect in connection with the shooting, which occurred on the afternoon of June 12 at a home on Stubbs Lane, near Wellington Street East and Leslie Street.

He was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohammad-Saeid Boubash, 38, who was located at the residence and pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim also sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charge has not been proven in court. At this time, police told CTV News Toronto, Magee has not been charged in connection with the female victim's injuries.

Police said previously that both Boubash and the female victim lived at the home. The nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen at the site of a double shooting shooting in Aurora, Ont. on June 12, 2023 that left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators have said the shooting was targeted, but a motive was never released.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca.