Suspect in custody after woman stabbed inside Cabbagetown home
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 10:05AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 1:20PM EDT
One suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed inside her Cabbagetown home on Thursday night.
The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. just north of Dundas Street East on Sherbourne Street, according to police.
Police said the victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition, where she remains with non-life threatening injuries.
On Friday monring, police confirmed that an arrest had been made in relation to the incident.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday night at Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East. (CTV News Toronto/Peter Muscat)