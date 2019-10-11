

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





One suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed inside her Cabbagetown home on Thursday night.

The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. just north of Dundas Street East on Sherbourne Street, according to police.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition, where she remains with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday monring, police confirmed that an arrest had been made in relation to the incident.



Police responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday night at Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East. (CTV News Toronto/Peter Muscat)