

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman charged in connection with an assault on a pregnant Tim Hortons employee in Brampton was released on $1,000 bail Thursday afternoon.

Leliqua Clarke was seen leaving the Ontario Court of Justice, in Brampton, wearing a black hoodie that was pulled over her face. She has been banned from entering any Tim Hortons in Ontario while her case is being heard in court and has been ordered to stay 100 meters away from the two victims involved in the altercation.

Clarke’s surety told CTV News Toronto that there was more to the story and there may be some history between the accused and the Tim Hortons employee.

Clarke was arrested on Wednesday after a video went viral showing a woman climbing through a Tim Hortons drive-thru window and attacking a female employee inside.

In the video, a woman is seen holding a female staff member by her hair while another employee tries to pry her off. The assailant exchanges a few words with the staff member before hitting her, the video appears to show.

CTV News Toronto was later told by a customer that the assaulted employee is pregnant.

Peel Regional Police confirmed they were called to the Tim Hortons near Castlemore Road and McVean Drive at around 3 a.m. on July 15. They said neither staff member was seriously hurt, but the female staff member was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Clarke was charged with two counts of assault and one count of breaking and entering with intent.

The charges have not been proven in court.