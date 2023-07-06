Suspect in 2022 near-fatal Toronto shooting wanted on attempted murder charge

Police have identified a suspect involved in a Toronto shooting last year that almost left a man dead.

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said 28-year-old Toronto resident Javell Jackson is wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

The charges stem from an early morning incident on Dec. 3, 2022 in which police were called to the area of Church and Front streets for a shooting.

Police said the suspect was involved in an altercation at that time and discharged his firearm, which struck and severely injured another man.

Emergency crews located a man with gunshot wounds outside of a nearby bar and rushed him to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The victim’s current condition was not disclosed by police.

Prior to Thursday’s update, no suspect description was released by police following the shooting.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Jackson is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, and fail to comply with release order.

Javell Jackson is wanted by police in connection with a shooting on Dec. 3, 2022 that left a man in critical condition. (Toronto Police Service)

Police warned that anyone assisting Jackson could also face criminal charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 416-808-2222. Anonymous tips can also be made though Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.