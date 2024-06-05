Suspect image released after assault in Brimley leaves victim with ‘severe facial injuries’

Toronto Police have released a suspect image following an assault in the Brimley area in Scarborough which left a victim unconscious, and with serious facial injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road around 3:40 a.m. on May 31 after a fight broke out.

According to police, the suspect and the victim got into an argument before the one assaulted the other.

The victim lost consciousness and suffered "severe facial injuries" police said. They were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area following the assault.

He is described as 25-35-years-old, with black hair. He was wearing a hooded sweater, a

backwards baseball hat and a backpack.

Investigators released a picture of him Wednesday and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.