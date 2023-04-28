Suspect identified in daylight armed robbery of elderly woman in downtown Toronto

A Toronto man has been identified by police as the suspect in the armed robbery of an elderly woman at a downtown Toronto ATM on Friday morning.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service responded to a robbery call just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Yonge and College streets on Friday, according to a release issued by the service.

Investigators allege that a man armed with a knife approached an elderly woman who had just taken money out of an ATM.

The man then allegedly demanded the woman give him her money. Investigators say she complied.

The man reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Toronto resident Gil Babich, 35, is wanted for one count of robbery with a weapon.

Babich is described as six-foot-tall with shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a brown hooded sweater, grey sweat pants, and black Nike shoes with white soles, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.