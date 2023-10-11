Toronto

    • Suspect identified after girl, 9, sexually assaulted while shopping with mother in Bloordale

     A Toronto man has been identified as a suspect after a 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping with her mother in the Bloordale area.

    According to a release issued by Toronto police Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West at around 2:35 p.m. on Oct.7 after receiving a report of an assault.

    Investigators allege that the girl and her mother were shopping when a man approached the girl from behind and sexually assaulted her.

    The man then fled the area, police said.

    On Wednesday, police identified 49-year-old Jeff Nolon as a suspect in the investigation. He is wanted for one count of sexual interference.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

