Suspect continued to beat man rendered unconscious during fight in Toronto's west end: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly continued to beat a man rendered unconscious during a fight in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened on Feb. 12 in the Bloordale Village area, on Margueretta Street, which is near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area at about 12:15 a.m.

Investigators said that a bystander attempted to stop the assault and called police, but the male allegedly continued to beat the unconscious man before fleeing.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is wanted for attempted murder, is described as five foot 10 and 26 to 32-years-old with a medium build, slicked back black hair with the sides of the head shaved short, and a thin black goatee.

He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black puffy jacket with a hood, black pants, and black/white shoes.

Anyone who locates this man is being advised to not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

Toronto police are also looking for a vehicle that the suspect was seen in earlier that evening. It is described as a 2008 to 2012 dark blue or black Ford Escape with a black roof rack and aluminum rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.