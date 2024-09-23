TORONTO
Suspect charged after women applying for jobs sexually assaulted: Toronto police

Jacob Nimoh of Woodbridge is pictured in this police handout photo. (Toronto police /Handout) Jacob Nimoh of Woodbridge is pictured in this police handout photo. (Toronto police /Handout)
Toronto police say a Woodbridge man is facing charges after two women applying for a job were allegedly sexually assaulted.

A number of women went to a business in the area of Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West on Sept. 5 in response to a job posting, police said.

The women were filling out applications when two of them were asked to return at separate times for a meeting.

Both women were then sexually assaulted by the man they were meeting with, police said.

In a release Monday, police said 70-year-old Jacob Nimoh was arrested on Sept. 21. Nimoh Is now facing three counts of sexual assault.

Police have released a photo of him and say they believe there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Toronto police.

