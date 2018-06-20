

Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect after a woman reported that an intimate photo of her was posted online, following months of harassment by a man .

On Tuesday, officers were called to an address near Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West where a woman told them that a man had attempted to call and email her more than 200 times throughout the “past few months.”

At some point, the man allegedly threatened to harm her and posted the “intimate image” of her online without her consent.

A suspect identified as 38-year-old Toronto-resident Giuseppe Ferraro is wanted for harassment by repeated communication, uttering threats about bodily harm and publishing an intimate image without consent.

He’s described as approximately five-foot-10, 170 pounds with short dark hair. Police consider him to be “violent and dangerous” and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and call 9-1-1.

A photograph has been released in an effort to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.