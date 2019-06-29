

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man who is believed to be responsible for the theft of $58,000 worth of liquor from LCBO stores.

Police say that the suspect has been attending various LCBO locations throughout the city since June 5, 2018.

They say that he selects various types of liquor bottles and them places them in a bag that he carries with him. He then walks out of the stores without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise, police allege.

The suspect, identified as Chase Kincaid, was last seen on June 18 in the Burnhamthorpe and Saturn roads area.

Police say that he is wanted for theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).