

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal daylight shooting of an 18-year-old man near a strip plaza in Scarborough earlier this month.

Elliott Reid-Doyle was gunned down in the parking lot of a plaza near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

According to Det. Leslie Dunkley, the lead investigator in the case, Reid spoke the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Amal Jones, for less than a minute before the man allegedly drew a gun and shot Reid several times.

Reid was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but subsequently died from his injuries.

On Saturday, police identified Jones as the suspect and investigators confirmed that he turned himself into police without incident on Sunday evening.

Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in a Toronto court on Monday at 10 a.m.