Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.

On July 7, Toronto police responded to an ambulance call in the Beach Hill area, shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said a woman was in the rear parking lot of 1910 Gerrard St. E., just west of Woodbine Avenue, when a suspect attended the area and shot the victim.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.

Toronto’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

Arrest warrants were issued three days later for Nicholas Hirsch, 26, and 29-year-old Chelsey Mais, both of Toronto.

Police had previously said the relationship between Crant and the suspects is unknown.

On Saturday, police said Hirsch was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Hirsh has been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court today.

Police continue to search for Mais who is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder. Police said she is considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

