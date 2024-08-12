TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect arrested after police cruiser rammed, officer injured following North York carjacking

A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo. A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
Share

A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing numerous charges after allegedly ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser and injuring an officer following a carjacking in North York over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday near Jane Street and Stanley Road, which is just north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Once on scene, police said officers identified a suspect and tried to stop them from fleeing in a stolen vehicle. However, police say that the driver sped away.

Police said that the suspect then struck a cruiser, causing it to be extensively damaged. One officer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, they said.

A short time later, the suspect abandoned their vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, said police.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers from 31 Division responded to a second location near Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street and were able to apprehend a suspect.

Devyon Morgan Reid, 21, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation, flight while pursued by police, fail to stop at scene of accident, fail to stop for police, fail to comply with release order, and operation while prohibited.

A second male suspect remains outstanding. He is only described by police as Black and approximately five-foot-ten in height. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News