Suspect arrested after girl, 9, sexually assaulted while shopping with mother in Bloordale

Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping with her mother in the Bloordale area.

According to a release issued by Toronto police Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West at around 2:35 p.m. on Oct.7 after receiving a report of an assault.

Investigators allege that the girl and her mother were shopping when a man approached the girl from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the area, police said.

On Wednesday morning, police identified 49-year-old Jeff Nolon as a suspect in the investigation. They announced later in the evening that Nolan had been arrested.

He has been charged with sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.