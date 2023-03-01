Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple women at Toronto subway station

Jason Jhappan, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal harassment. Jason Jhappan, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal harassment.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

Montreal

London

  • London family wins $50K while reducing their carbon footprint

    The Loewen-Nairs family traded in the suburbs for downtown living to reduce their carbon emissions. The couple explained that they decided to change their lifestyle by using e-bikes, walking and transit as their main modes of transportation once they moved downtown.

  • Stabbing in downtown London

    A stabbing in London has left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the downtown core around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a man who had been stabbed.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton