Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple women at Toronto subway station
A Toronto man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted three women on Tuesday afternoon, two of whom were on TTC property at the time.
Police were called to St. Clair Station at around 3 p.m. for a reported assault.
It is alleged that a woman was on a southbound subway train when she was assaulted onboard by the accused.
The woman then turned to walk in the opposite direction but was followed by the accused and assaulted again.
A second woman on the same train then exited the subway at St. Clair Station.
The accused allegedly followed that woman off the train and assaulted her, then continued to follow her and sexually assaulted her.
Police say that the accused then left TTC property and entered another building before approaching a third woman from behind and sexually assaulting her.
He fled the building while the third woman contacted police but then allegedly “observed the second woman,” now outside the station, and sexually assaulted her again, police say.
Jason Jhappan, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal harassment.
He was scheduled to appear in court earlier today.
Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
