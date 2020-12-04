TORONTO -- When a new survey asked Canadians how they are enjoying working from home only 27 per cent said they would prefer being back at the office.

The survey by ClickMeeting, which organizes online meetings and webinars, found that 56 per cent said they enjoy remote work and would prefer a hybrid model of home and office employment.

“We do think that down the line that the hybrid model is going to take off," Patrick Quinn, marketing manger with ClickMeeting, said.

While many Canadians may enjoy the benefits of working from home, there are challenges to working remotely and some employees may embrace it more than others.

Employment lawyer Howard Levitt, senior partner with Levitt LLP, said companies are increasingly concerned about something called “time theft.”

“People are talking about remote work like it's the second coming, but the reality is it's a real productivity drag,” said Levitt.

Levitt said the number of employees who are “stealing time” may be in the minority, but he says there is an issue with employees who may be watching TV, walking the dog or helping their children with online learning when they are supposed to be working.

“They are invisible to their employer. They are working remotely so if they want to do something else during the day, they do something else during the day which is something they could never do if they were back in the office," Levitt said.

However, other studies have shown that some employees working at home are putting in more time and effort because they feel they are always at the office.

Pattie Lovett-Reid, Chief Financial Commentator with CTV News said, “There are people who are saying they are definitely working more than eight hours a day."

“People just feel this obligation to say hey boss, I’m still working,” Lovett-Reid said.

The survey also found 74 per cent want compensation for using their own internet, furniture and equipment while at home and 28 per cent feel they actually deserve a raise.

“People are looking for raises or somehow to be compensated due to working from home," Quinn said.

The survey also asked university and college students about remote learning. Sixty per cent said the best approach to education is a combination of traditional classroom lessons with learning online.