'Sunset of the year' expected in Ontario because of wildfires out west
The “sunset of the year” is expected in Southern Ontario on Thursday night, which the Weather Network says is because of wildfires burning out west.
“All the smoke is elevated and that’s great news for the sunsets,” Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay said.
“When the smoke is in that mid-level it actually enhances the strength of the sunsets by the refraction of the light.”
Canada’s western provinces have been battling wildfires this week with 191 blazes burning in British Columbia alone. The smoke has prompted air quality advisories in some places, with haze expected to persist through Thursday.
The Weather Network says this smoke has traveled thousands of kilometres east and reached Southern Ontario on Wednesday.
With the “core of the smoke” right above the province on Thursday, the weather agency said it is anticipating “vivid” sunsets.
“Red light is favourably scattered on the smoke particles, creating vibrant red skies when the sun is lower on the horizon,” Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said.
While wildfire smoke might sound like reason for concern, Hamilton said the base of the haze will be “about four CN Towers away from the ground.”
