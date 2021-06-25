TORONTO -- Hamilton police are conducting a sudden death investigation after finding a body on Friday.

The deceased was discovered in the area of Wellington Street South and Young Street.

Hamilton police could not provide the time of day the individual was discovered or any additional information.

Police are conducting a sudden death investigation in the area of Wellington St. S & Young St. #HamOnt.



— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 25, 2021

An update will be provided when information becomes available, police said on social media.

The investigation has resulted in road closures on West Avenue from Young Street to Stinson Street.