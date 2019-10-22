Subway service resumes on Line 1 after contractor punctures hole in tunnel
Commuters are seen waiting for shuttle buses after a partial closure of Line 1 on Oct. 22. (CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:26PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:23PM EDT
A portion of Line 1 was shut down during rush hour on Tuesday after a contractor accidentally punctured a hole in a subway tunnel near Toronto's midtown.
Around 3 p.m., the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) tweeted that there was no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations.
An hour later, the TTC said that “personnel are currently investigating if construction in the area has infiltrated the subway tunnel.”
A spokesperson for the TTC said that a contractor was doing work at street level and punctured the top of the concrete subway tunnel. Crews worked to plug the hole with grout, something officials call a temporary repair.
Photos posted to social media show large crowds of people waiting to get on shuttle buses. Service resumed around 6 p.m.
The delay may impact sport fans heading to Scotiabank Arena for the Raptors season opener.
Gates open for the tailgate party at 5 p.m. and tipoff is at 8 p.m.
About 70 shuttle buses are operating between York Mills and St. Clair stations. Buses and other vehicular traffic may experience delays due to the increase in shuttles on the roads.