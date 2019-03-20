

CTV News Toronto





Students across Ontario have walked out of their classrooms in protest the Ford government’s changes to education.

The event has been organized by the Ontario branch of the Canadian Federation of Students (CFSO), which represents both full-time and part-time students at college, undergraduate and graduate levels.

Students at more than a dozen universities and colleges have signed up to participate in the walkout, including Ryerson University, George Brown College, OCAD University and the University of Toronto campuses of Mississauga, Scarborough and St. George.

The province-wide protest is a reaction to the Progressive Conservative government’s elimination of free tuition for low-income students. The move was made in conjunction with a sweeping 10 per cent tuition fee cut for all students.

The government also said it would make previously mandatory fees paid by students optional, including those paid to student governments and clubs.

The CFSO described the changes in its Facebook event page as an “attack on students.”

Among their demands, the group is asking that the government provide more grants instead of loans, eliminate tuition fees for all students, and increase public funding for public education.

Under the previous Liberal government, the number of grants available to students was increased, making it possible for low-income students to attend college or university for free.

Students walked out of class around 12 p.m. The protest is expected to last until 2 p.m.