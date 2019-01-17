In announcing a new tuition framework and revisions to the Ontario Student Assistance Plan (OSAP), the province made changes Thursday that will directly impact thousands of students and dozens of institutions.

Here is a quick look at the cuts and alterations, and their impact:

• Post-secondary students get a 10 per cent reduction in tuition fees. This means revenues will be reduced by 2 to 4 per cent for universities and colleges. The funding will not be replaced by the province.

• Students with a family income of $140,000 and above will only be able to receive repayable loans.

• Students with a family income of $50,000 and below will receive 82 per cent of grants, however none will receive grants alone rather a grant and loan mix.

• Reducing the annual income threshold for OSAP repayment from $35,000 to $25,000. Meaning students will be obliged to repay once they make over $25,000.

• Students will now be charged interest on the provincial portion of their OSAP loans immediately after graduation, eliminating the six-month grace period.

• Students will be allowed to opt out of non-essential fees, which “include a wide range of expenses such as student handbooks, non-student related organizations, or club fees.” According to the province, “fees used to fund major, campus-wide services and facilities or fees which contribute to the health and safety of students are deemed mandatory, and will remain a part of the fee structure. Essential campus initiatives include: walksafe programs, health and counselling, athletics and recreation and academic support.”