

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Thousands of students across Ontario have walked out of their classrooms in protest of the Ford government’s changes to education.

Organizers with March for our Education say more than 700 schools have signed up to take part in the mass protest, which got underway at 1:15 p.m.

It’s estimated more than 200,000 elementary and high school students will participate in the hour-long demonstration.

The province-wide protest was organized by students and flourished on social media where many participants are using the hashtag #StudentsSayNo to draw attention to the demonstration and the cause.

The students are protesting the recent changes to education announced by the Progressive Conservative government, including mandatory online courses, increased class sizes, a cellphone ban in classrooms and teacher cuts.

School boards in Peel Region and Toronto recently wrote to Education Minister Lisa Thompson with concerns that changes to class sizes will diminish elective course options, like arts and skilled trades.

Organizers of the event expect “major” participation in the GTA this afternoon.

NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles joined a protest at Bloor Collegiate Institute and former minister of education and Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter will stand with students at Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate Institute.

Stiles said she believes Ford isn’t taking the students seriously.

“I think what’s important is that the students are saying very clearly – ‘We want our voices heard,’” Stiles said. “These cuts will have devastating impacts on classrooms and it is students who will be the ones who will be most affected.”

Frank Hong, a student and the co-executive director of March for our Education, said the protests show students want to be heard.

“The message that we’re trying to get across today to the Ford government is that students across Ontario will not stand and just watch as they rip apart our education system,” Hong told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“We have walkouts planned in North Bay to Windsor to Ottawa to Toronto. This is a province-wide movement. Through this we hope the Ford government listens to us and cancels the education cuts.”

Hong criticized the education minister for comments she made yesterday at Queen’s Park about the planned protest.

Thompson suggested that a walkout is not the right way to voice concerns about the government’s changes.

“She’s claiming that walkouts aren’t constructive,” Hong said.

“I want to remind her that we organized a walkout last September about the sex-ed curriculum and in the recent curriculum changes, they actually put back most of the 2015 curriculum that was repealed initially. Walkouts do work. We amplify the student voice and the province and the world can hear us.”

Thompson said she is not against a walkout, but that she doesn’t feel the protest will allow students’ voices be heard clearly.

“We’re seeing them en masse but we’re not hearing them in a manner that we can work with,” she told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“I understand the system is broken, as minister of education. We inherited an education system that absolutely crumbled over the last 15 years under the Liberal administration… We have a big job ahead of us to get it right and get it back on track… We (need to) hear the voices, collect the data and revisit it and make sure we use that data to inform change. That is what really is constructive.”

Ford claims teachers influenced walkout

In legislature on Thursday, Premier Doug blamed the influence of teachers and unions for the mass protest.

Ford claimed the walkout is driven by unions that are looking to secure better contracts for teachers ahead of their collective bargaining agreement expiring this summer.

“This isn’t about class size, I’ll tell you. This is about the union bosses telling the teachers and the students what to do,” Ford said during question period.

“Our teachers have a responsibility to the parents. They have a responsibility to the students to make sure that they stay in the classes and teach the students.”

The sentiment was echoed by the education minister.

“Teachers unions who are encouraging these walkouts are disrupting and distracting students across this province. Unions are using the classroom to push their ideas and push their political agenda,” Thompson said.

“We want to bargain in good faith. We want to work with our teacher to ensure that our students are receiving the best possible education.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was not in legislature on Thursday; however, in a statement she said she believes the PC party has “underestimated” students.

Horwath commended the student organizers and participants for their leadership and passion, and said the NDP will stand in solidarity with their efforts.

“Politicians often say that students are the future or the leaders of tomorrow. Not you. You’re the leaders of today. You’re the people that are fighting for what’s right, right now. You’re fighting for yourself, for your teachers, for your classmates, and for Ontario,” she wrote.

“Your education doesn’t belong to Doug Ford – it belongs to you.”

A “Walkout Organizer’s Guide” was provided to schools and student organizers who planned to participate.

As for what comes after the rally, Hong said the work doesn’t end there. Students are being asked to write letters with their parents to their local MPPs to show the scope of the support.

“MPPs listen to parents because parents are voters,” he said. “If parents start expressing their anger, MPPs will listen and eventually the Ford government will have to listen too.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello