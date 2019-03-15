Ontario parents can officially opt their children out of the new sex-ed curriculum, the Progressive Conservative government announced on Friday as they unveiled an overhaul of the education system.

Beginning in September, the ministry of education will provide online modules for parents to teach their children sensitive topics on sexual health “whenever their child is ready.”

“Mom and dad are the experts on their children,” Education Minister Lisa Thompson said during a morning news conference.

“We heard from parents and they told us that some concepts were being taught way too early. So, we’re going to raise the age on some concepts, but I assure you here today that we are going to keep them all in the curriculum and we’re going to respect mom and dad by providing an opt out so parents can be the ultimate decision makers on their kids health education.”

Thompson criticized the former Liberal government for the "controversial" previous curriculum, which she said was implemented “without adequately consulting parents.”

“Public trust has deteriorated,” Thompson said.

The government will delay some of the most controversial topics in the sex-ed curriculum until students reach Grades 7 and 8, including sexting, contraception, intercourse, and sexually transmitted infections.

However, gender identity and gender expression will only be taught in the latter half of the Grade 8 school year, as will online safety, bullying and abstinence.

Grade 2 students will be taught about body image, bullying and online safety. In Grades 4 to 6, students will be taught about puberty, sexual reproduction and sexual orientation while also learning new concepts, such as consent and mental health.

If they choose, parents will be able to opt out of every portion of the health and physical education, government officials later confirmed.

Thompson said all of the information included in the previous health and physical education curriculum will be included in the new syllabus.

Caps on classroom size lifted

Among the newly announced changes, the government is also lifting the caps on class sizes in elementary and high schools across the province, returning to a system of averages.

Thompson said that while class sizes from Kindergarten to Grade 3 would remain capped at their current levels, capacity in Grades 4 to 12 will be increased by one additional student.

The biggest change will be felt in high school classrooms, where sizes will be increased from 22 students per teacher to 28 students. It will be up to school boards to maintain the average class size of 28 students.

Intermediate grades will also see an increase in class sizes from the current cap of 24.5 to an average of 24 – meaning that some classes could have upwards of 30 students depending on the catchment area.

“This initiative will take the pressure off some of our schools to reduce the number of students who are forced to use portable or sit in split classes,” Thompon said.

“Our end goal is clear – we want students to be better prepared and we students to be protected, but I also want to make clear today that we’re protecting teachers too. Our planned changes to class sizes will happen gradually over four years and not one teacher, not one, will lose their jobs because of our class size strategy.”

The ministry also warns that as a result of the changes, funding for school operations “would also be adjusted.”

While increasing class sizes could lead to fewer teachers in the secondary education system, the government says the changes will be phased in with “attrition protection.”

The changes will be introduced in the next school year.

Ontario NDP’s education critic Marit Stiles said she believes the changes will reduce resources and overwhelm teachers, hurting one-on-one attention with students.

“I think what we’re going to see unfortunately are fewer teachers ultimately in our classes, that was quite clear coming out of this announcement,” she said after the news conference.

“There are going to be fewer teachers in the classes, less one-on-one time for our students, fewer other education workers. The education system is also about educational assistants, ECE’s, caretakers, all those other people that make our classes safe and supportive for students.”