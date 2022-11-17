Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down

Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees gave a five-day strike notice on Wednesday after bargaining failed, and workers are set to walk off en masse on Monday if a deal isn't reached.

The 55,000 education workers walked off the job for two days earlier this month after the province enacted legislation that imposed a contract on them and took away their right to strike.

The government then promised to repeal the legislation and the workers retuned to their jobs as bargaining resumed.

CUPE said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians, secretaries and early childhood educators.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions.

