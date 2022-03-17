Strike called off after Ontario’s colleges and faculty union agree to enter binding interest arbitration

The union representing 16,000 faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges called off Thursday a planned strike after reaching a deal with the institutions to enter a binding interest arbitration.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union's college faculty bargaining team, which represents professors, instructors, librarians and counsellors, and the College Employer Council announced the news with an hour left before the 12:01 a.m. strike deadline.

All work-to-rule activities, which began in December, will also end as a result of the deal, the CEC tweeted.

Binding interest arbitration allows a neutral third party to find a compromise solution on outstanding issues, which is different from binding arbitration, where the auditor can only choose from offers submitted by the union and the employer.

Contract talks resumed Thursday after the union delivered an ultimatum earlier this week, announcing that they plan to walk off the job on Friday.

Workload issues and protections for contract staff are among the key issues that have prevented the two parties, which have been in talks since July, from reaching a new collective bargaining agreement.

College faculty have been without a contract since Sept. 30.