Stretch of TTC's Line 2 to close early for track work

A small stretch of the TTC's Line 2 subway will close early throughout the workweek for planned track work, the transit network says.

Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, service between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations will end nightly at around 11 p.m., after which shuttle buses will run for this stretch of Line 2.

Subways will run again in time for workday commutes, with service resuming the following morning at 6 a.m.