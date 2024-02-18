Streetcar service returns to Broadview Avenue after almost 2 years

Streetcars will return to Broadview Avenue Sunday as infrastructure work in the area has been completed.

Customers can now board the 505 Dundas and 504 King streetcar at Broadview Station.

This follows the completion of a coordinated project between the City of Toronto, Toronto Water and the TTC beginning in June 2023 to renew and upgrade infrastructure, including the replacement of streetcar tracks along Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street East and Broadview Station.

Going forward, a number of routes will see changes as the TTC and City work to replace watermains and streetcar tracks downtown.

Beginning Feb. 18 until December 2024, the following changes are in effect:

• The 504 King streetcars between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue will be replaced by the 63 Ossington. Buses will operate both ways along Liberty Street, East Liberty Street and King Street West between Dufferin Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

• The 504 streetcars will divert onto Queen Street West between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street. While the 504A King streetcars will continue operating between Dundas West Station and Distillery Loop, the 504B King streetcars will operate between Humber Loop and Broadview Station before 10 p.m., after 10 p.m., it will operate between Roncesvalles Avenue and Broadview Station.

• The 304 King streetcars will also divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street before returning to their regular route.

• The 508 Lake Shore streetcars will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street to regular route.