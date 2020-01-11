TORONTO -- A powerful storm that is headed to the GTA today will bring heavy rainfall, high winds, and freezing rain, Environment Canada says.

The city of Toronto is under a rainfall warning and a freezing rain warning has been issued for the rest of the GTA.

Environment Canada says Toronto could see between 40 and 60 millimetres of rainfall by this evening.

“Since the ground is frozen, the winter rainfall warning criterion of 25 mm in 24 hours is being met,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“The rain may change over to freezing rain beginning later this evening as temperatures dip to near the zero degree mark. Freezing rain warnings may be needed in some areas as this event draws closer.”

Strong winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour are expected on Sunday morning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the advisory continued.

City crews will be available around-the-clock to respond to flooding calls along with members of the forestry department, which will be on standby to deal with fallen trees and branches knocked down by strong winds.

Transportation Services staff will be assisting in the city's storm response by monitoring road conditions and clearing catch basins and debris off of roadways.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the weather today could break multiple records.

Phillips said the rainfall record for Jan. 11 is around 25 millimetres and the high temperature record is 11.7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 11 C on Saturday.