Stolen bag containing $5,000 cash turned in to Niagara police

A bag containing more than $5,000 cash that was left unattended in a Welland, Ont. Walmart and then allegedly stolen has been turned over to police.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said a member of the public entered the store on Nov. 23 to make a purchase when he sat down the bag. Police said the individual “mistakenly walked away from the bag” and returned minutes later to find it was missing.

According to police, video surveillance showed two females who found the bag, looked inside, and left the store with it.

Police released images of the two females in a news release issued on Nov. 26.

In an update on Tuesday, police said another member of the public recently attended an NRPS office in Welland and said he recognized the two females from the surveillance images released by investigators.

He said the two females had been staying with him and that he located the missing bag in his residence, according to police.

“The NRPS would also like to thank the member of the public for their honesty and integrity for turning the money over to be returned to the rightful owner,” police said.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, the two females will face in connection with the alleged theft.