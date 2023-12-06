Stabbing in Toronto's west end sends 1 man to trauma centre

TORONTO
    One man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s west end.

    It happened inside an apartment near Queen Street and Ossington Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., Toronto paramedics told CP24.

    The victim, who is believed to be a male in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

