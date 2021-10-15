TORONTO -- One person was taken to hospital this morning with serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough.

The incident occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Hedge End Road, near Meadowvale Road, at around 12:43 a.m.

In a tweet, police said a man who was standing in front of a bus was found suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing occurred in another location.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.