TORONTO
Toronto

Stabbing in Scarborough sends man to hospital with serious injuries: police

One person suffered critical injuries after an incident in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) One person suffered critical injuries after an incident in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
Share

One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 2:22 a.m.

Police said a man in his 60s was found in the area with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News