Stabbing in Kennedy Park leaves one man dead
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:29AM EST
A man injured in a stabbing in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood overnight has died, police confirm.
The incident occurred in the area of Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, near Midland Avenue.
Police say a man in his 30s was located at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No information has been provided on possible suspects.