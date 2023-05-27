Stabbing at TTC station that left man seriously injured appears to have been random, police say

Riders take a subway train on the Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023. Rogers and BAI Communications reached a deal Monday that will see the telecommunications giant acquire the exclusive rights to build the TTC’s wireless network. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Riders take a subway train on the Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023. Rogers and BAI Communications reached a deal Monday that will see the telecommunications giant acquire the exclusive rights to build the TTC’s wireless network. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton