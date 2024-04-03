TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stabbing at plaza in Mississauga sends man to hospital

    A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

    Peel police say they responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road for a possible stabbing during a fight.

    Officers arrived and shortly confirmed that the victim had been stabbed. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

    Meanwhile, police are looking for at least one suspect, described as a white male, five-foot-nine, with a brown beard and a heavy build and was last seen wearing a rain jacket.

