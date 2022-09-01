Spice product linked to Markham restaurant poisoning tested positive for aconite toxin

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.

How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?

As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton