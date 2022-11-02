Southbound DVP closed at Don Mills after pedestrian fatally struck

All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are currently blocked beyond Don Mills as police investigate a fatal incident on the highway.

According to police, a male was struck by multiple vehicles.

Toronto Paramedic Services was called to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. for a male pedestrian who had been struck, but did not end up transporting anyone, they said.

Officers with Traffic Services are investigating the fatal incident.

The highway was expected to reopen before the morning rush, police said.