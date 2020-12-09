TORONTO -- Police are asking residents in Toronto to lock their doors following several recent nighttime break-and-enters in the city.

The suspect is taking advantage of unlocked doors, police said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Some of the incidents occurred in midtown Toronto near 13 Division and 53 Division, which spans from Lawrence Avenue to the north, the Don River to the East, Bloor Street to the south and Caledonia Road to the west.

Police say the occupants of the homes were present during the incidents but were unaware at the time and only realized someone had broken in the following morning.

No injuries have been reported but purses, wallets and clothing were taken, according to police.

No suspect information has been released by police.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and to make sure their doors are locked.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.