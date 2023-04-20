Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: experts

As Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.

Recent violence on transit has captured national attention - a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a Vancouver-area bus last week, a man had life-threatening injuries after his throat was slashed on a Surrey, B-C, bus earlier this month, and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station in March.

Transit agencies and police have been working to understand what's driving the violence, with some pointing to the pandemic as a factor.

Experts say some American cities have taken a multi-pronged approach to violence on transit, addressing issues like housing, mental health and substance abuse in parallel with security issues as they work to make subways, buses and stations safer.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, which serves the city of Philadelphia and surrounding areas has drawn particular interest.

Its SCOPE program - which stands for safety, cleaning, ownership, partnership and engagement - connects vulnerable residents with social services and aims to keep the transit system safe and clean for those who use it.

It involves police and social workers but also features partnerships with art programs and a pilot project that sees medical students help provide health resources.

Efforts by the transit system in Los Angeles have also drawn attention, with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reimagining one of its busiest stations to improve public safety after the hub experienced many drug overdoses and calls to police.

The changes included working with neighbourhood, city and county partners to transform a plaza outside the station into a community space that hosts local entrepreneurs and events, adding lighting and security cameras, installing a kiosk to assist customers and having more safety ambassadors and homeless outreach teams on the ground.