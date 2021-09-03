TORONTO -- Some Toronto residents have already taken to social media to express their anger and frustration over the noise disruption caused by the Canadian International Air Show set to take place this long weekend.

The Canadian International Air Show is held annually on Labour Day weekend and will host demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. During this time, numerous aircrafts in the Royal Canadian Air Force—including the Canada Forces Snowbirds—and the United States Air Force will be on display, flying in various formations above Lake Ontario.

Toronto residents can view the show along the shoreline and public parks on the waterfront from the Humber Bay Bridge to Billy Bishop Airport. There will be no dedicated “air show zone” due to COVID-19 precautions.

Boaters should also be aware of a “no-entry” zone near the waterfront during the hours of the show.

The exact schedule will be shared every morning to take weather into account, according to the event’s website.

The air show has long been a source of agitation for downtown Toronto residents, many who complain that the loud noises from the aircrafts cause disruptions and irritate small children and animals.

On Friday afternoon, as the aircrafts practiced their demonstrations, some residents took to social media to express their concern.

I'm going to run for Toronto mayor one day with a platform solely consisting of banning the airshow forever and the entire west end will vote for me — maybe: beverly (@LawlItsBev) September 3, 2021

Ok hear me out, can we like…pay the air show to NOT happen? Like buy them off? Because I feel like they are flying their stupid planes INSIDE MY BRAIN. — Britt Wilson (@Britterson) September 3, 2021

Thoughts are with the people —military service members, refugees, others (including children)— who have experienced and escaped the horrors of #armedconflict / #war and for whom low flying jets bring back/trigger terrible memories and trauma/#ptsd — Nils Engelstad (@nils_engelstad) September 3, 2021

At least one Toronto city councillor said on Twitter that it was time to “end the air show.”

“For the sake of the toddlers napping, the pets hiding in the closet, the many newcomers triggered by such events, and so many others simply disturbed by the noise. Time to move on and start new traditions,” Counc. Joe Cressy said.

I was trying to enjoy a nice lunch at Sunnyside, forgetting about the air show. I had to keep covering my ears when the jets screeched by. Many others were doing the same. Dogs were shaking and children upset https://t.co/U3BhJ5MT4f — Sarah Doucette (@SarahEDoucette) September 3, 2021

At the same time, not all the reaction has been negative. There are many residents who took time Friday to post photographs and videos of the aircrafts soaring in the sky.

Things I had no idea I was obsessed with until today. Air shows. Fighter jets flying over practice today preparing for this weekends air show. I felt like an 8-year-old. Completely blown away. I edited out the expletive at the end of this video���� pic.twitter.com/NPmnf3gJYB — Chris Balenovich (@ChrisBalenovich) September 3, 2021

practice for the Toronto airshow pretty neat ��️ pic.twitter.com/YY3gjRfBK6 — scarlet �� (@megan_teare) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Toronto police as well as airports in the area are using social media to spread awareness, warning residents that may see and hear unfamiliar aircrafts over the weekend.