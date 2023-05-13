Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time grocery rebate could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
The payments are part of legislation passed by the Senate Wednesday that implemented the grocery rebate, alongside a federal health transfer top-up.
Eligible Canadian couples with two children will receive up to $467, single Canadians without children will be allotted up to $234, and seniors will get up to $255, on average.
The sums will be automatically deposited or issued via cheque as early as July 5, the government said.
There is no application process for the rebate, which will be delivered alongside the July GST credit payment. Instead, the rebate will be issued automatically to about 11 million Canadians whose household income is $38,000 or less, and individuals who make $32,000 or less.
To receive the payment, however, it is required that eligible recipients have filed their 2021 tax return.
The one-time measure was included in the March 2023 federal budget, and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland opted to pull this proposal out of the main budget implementation bill to try to see these payments administered faster.
Senators agreed to an expedited timeline for its consideration. This agreement saw the Senate National Finance Committee hold one meeting to hear from Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault and a pair of Finance Canada officials, before signing off on the legislation without amendments.
"It is our Liberal government that is going to be delivering in just a few weeks a grocery rebate to 11 million Canadians who need it the most,” Freeland said during a panel discussion at the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Ottawa.
“That is Liberal compassion, that is taking care of each other,” she said.
With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Rachel Aiello.
