TORONTO -- Toronto police have announced that some on-street parking enforcement will be suspended over parts of the upcoming Easter weekend.

In a news release, police said that members of the parking enforcement unit will not be enforcing some on-street by-laws on Good Friday (April 2), Easter Sunday (April 4), and Easter Monday (April 5).

Pay-and-display/metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations will not be enforced on those dates, police said.

Regularly enforced on-street parking bylaws will be monitored on Saturday.

All other areas and parking offences will also continue to be enforced throughout the weekend.