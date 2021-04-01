Advertisement
Some on-street parking enforcement in Toronto suspended over most of Easter weekend
A Toronto Police Parking Enforcement officer is seen in this undated photo. (Toronto Police Parking Enforcement Unit)
TORONTO -- Toronto police have announced that some on-street parking enforcement will be suspended over parts of the upcoming Easter weekend.
In a news release, police said that members of the parking enforcement unit will not be enforcing some on-street by-laws on Good Friday (April 2), Easter Sunday (April 4), and Easter Monday (April 5).
Pay-and-display/metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations will not be enforced on those dates, police said.
Regularly enforced on-street parking bylaws will be monitored on Saturday.
All other areas and parking offences will also continue to be enforced throughout the weekend.