Some Hamilton residents asked to stay home as police search for outstanding shooting suspect
Residents near a Hamilton street in the city's McQuesten West neighbourhood are asked to stay inside their homes as police search for an outstanding suspect believed to be involved in a shooting earlier on Sunday.
Hamilton police said they responded to the area of Radison Lane, just before 6 a.m., for possible shots fired.
When officers arrived to the area, they found one “subject” who they arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.
As police continue to investigate, they ask residents who live on Bingham Road, Radison Lane, Ayr Avenue and Roxanne Drive to stay at home while they search for the suspect at-large.
Officers did not provide any details about the suspect.
Police ask anyone in the area to look through their surveillance cameras and dash cam footage for any suspicious activity between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m., urging them to contact investigators if they find something “suitable for review.”
Anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to call Det. Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
'My door is always open': heritage minister insists feds working hard 'to bring Meta back to the table' on C-18
Canada's heritage minister insists the federal government is still working to get Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta back to the bargaining table to negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian news organizations as part of the regulatory process for the controversial Online News Act.
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued, officials said Sunday.
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
Fatal stabbing of German tourist by suspected radical puts sharp focus on Paris Olympics
A bloodstain by a bridge over the Seine river was the only remaining sign on Sunday of a fatal knife attack 12 hours earlier on a German tourist, allegedly carried out by a young man under watch for suspected Islamic radicalization.
Teen girls are being victimized by deepfake nudes. One family is pushing for more protections
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey.
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many Hamas leaders are hiding.
Naloxone: What to know about the opioid overdose-reversing drug, free across Canada
Health Canada has called the opioid crisis one of the most serious public health threats in recent history, and an addictions specialist says everyone can play a part in helping reduce the death toll. All it takes is access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.
James Webb Telescope confirms existence of massive dusty galaxy from early universe
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the existence of a massive, dusty, star-forming galaxy which was first spotted years ago by a ground telescope, but was completely invisible to the Hubble Space Telescope.
What was a hospital like in medieval times? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out
In medieval times, hospitals took care of the 'poor and infirm,' but how were inhabitants selected and what were their lives like? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out.
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issues a snowfall warning for many parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.
Hundreds demonstrate against Quebec housing bill
Several hundred people demonstrated in Montreal on Saturday to oppose Bill 31 on housing, saying it will weaken the rights of renters.
Two dead, two injured in Quebec head-on highway collision
Two people have died, and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening on Highway 50 between the towns of Lachute and Mirabel, Que.
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
'Brings everyone together': Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade draws thousands to east London, Ont.
Thousands of people lined Dundas Street in London’s east end for the ninth annual Argyle BIA (business improvement area) Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
'Start thinking in innovative ways': Cambridge councillor pushing for new idea to tackle affordable housing crisis
A Cambridge city councillor is calling for a new way to tackle the local affordable housing crisis.
Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase
A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Messy winter weather coming Ottawa's way this weekend
A messy mix of winter weather is about to hit Ottawa, with the potential to create serious traffic headaches Sunday and into Monday morning.
-
WEATHER Snow and freezing rain expected in across eastern Ontario and western Quebec
A significant winter storm is making its way to eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend, but the kind of weather it will bring depends on where you are.
-
Here is when roads and sidewalks will be cleared of snow this winter in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa says snow clearing is done using a "road-priority system," with high-use, emergency and transit routes cleared first. CTV News Ottawa looks at when roads and sidewalks will be plowed during significant snowfall events, according to the city's website.
-
Local experts, business owners shed light on Windsor unemployment survey results
Windsor’s unemployment rate rose a half per cent in November, according to the Statistics Canada labour force survey — that gives the Rose City the highest percentage of unemployment across the country.
Police investigating suspicious fire at Blue Mountains housing development
Police in the Town of the Blue Mountains are investigating a suspicious fire at a housing development.
Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation
A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.
Arson charges laid after multiple fires at Collingwood tire shop last month
A man is facing charges of Arson after multiple fires broke out at a tire shop in Collingwood last month.
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
Dozens took to the streets of Halifax calling for peace in Gaza
Dozens of Halifax residents gathered under gloomy skies – a reflection of their heavy hearts. They are calling for peace as the conflict between Gaza and Israel heats up again following the end of a humanitarian ceasefire.
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
RCMP warn property owners after theft and shooting near Linden
RCMP are warning the public about the danger trying to stop a crime in progress after a theft and shooting on a property near Linden, Alta.
Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie
A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.
Humane Society names new program after Rosco, a stolen dog who died
A new Humane Society program is being named after a dog that was stolen and later died.
'Winter is the fabric of who we are’: Winnipeg businesses, activities bearing the brunt of mild weather
Winnipeg is known for its cold and snowy winters, but this year, mild weather and stifled snowfall have made it difficult for businesses that need those frigid conditions.
'No Trespassing' signs now up at Lemay Forest
Advocates are speaking out after public access to a St. Norbert forest officially ended Friday.
Holiday Train stopping in Winnipeg Saturday night
The festive lights of the CPKC Holiday Train are set to illuminate Winnipeg's night sky Saturday as part of its 25 year anniversary celebrations.
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
6-month ban, $2,000 penalty for Abbotsford dentist who admitted to improperly touching staff member
An Abbotsford dentist who was the subject of "extraordinary action to protect the public" earlier this year has reached a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.
Number of British Columbians lost to toxic drugs in 2023 surpasses 2,000
At least 2,039 British Columbians have lost their lives to toxic drugs so far in 2023, according to the latest data release from the BC Coroners Service—marking the third year in a row more than 2,000 people have died from the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Gun sighting prompts lockdown of West Edmonton Mall Saturday
West Edmonton Mall was locked down late Saturday afternoon after a shopper was seen with a gun.
'You can feel the excitement': Historic Italian Bakery reopens after arson
Edmonton's Chinatown warmly welcomed back a sweet Italian staple Saturday.
'It's awesome': Local ski hills open for season despite lack of snow in Edmonton
Ski clubs worked around the clock to get ready for skiers and snowboarders on opening weekend.