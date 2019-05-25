

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The fan gathering at Jurassic Park was put on hold Saturday evening ahead of the Raptors' playoff game because of thunder and lighting.

"Due to weather-related safety concerns, the opening of Jurassic Park tailgating for the ↕Raptors game ↕Scotiabank Arena is currently being put on hold. We are assessing and will provide updates. We ask for your patience," Toronto police tweeted some 20 minutes before the 6:30 p.m. ET scheduled opening time of the party area immediately west of Scotiabank Arena.

A long lineup of fans snaked around the arena, all the way past Union Station ahead of Game 6 of the NBA's Eastern Conference final between the Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Most were soaked when the skies opening, trying to use umbrellas, rain ponchos or "Make Some Noise" signs to protect themselves from the rain.

An arena security guard said the main Jurassic Park enclosure could accommodate 2,500 people, with another 1,500 in two overflow enclosures.

A win Saturday and the Raptors head to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.