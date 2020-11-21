TORONTO -- A blast of winter weather is expected to hit Toronto on Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a winter advisory and a snowfall warning for the city.

In its snowfall warning, the federal agency warned that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on Sunday. Initially, the weather agency predicted that the region would get five to 10 centimetres of snow.

It said that the snow will accumulate quickly at times and may result in slippery road conditions and low visibility at times with heaviest amounts north of Highway 401. The snow is expected to fall between Sunday morning and midnight.

"As of 1 p.m., regional snowfall observations range from 8-11 cm across north Toronto and Brampton. As heavy snowfall is expected to continue for several more hours, these observations have prompted an upgrade to snowfall warning. Ice pellets and rain will likely mix in this evening, further creating sloppy condition," Environment Canada stated.

"Hazardous winter weather travel conditions will continue during this time. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Other areas in the GTA, including Peel, Halton, York and Durham, are also under a weather advisory.

"This is tracking to be our first winter event of the year," city spokesperson Eric Holmes said in an interview with CP24 Saturday evening. "We're planning for everything. We're ready for everything."

"We'll have the equipment ready. It will be out. It will be clearing snow. It'll be clearing ice and making the road safe."

The high for Sunday will be 2 C, with a wind chill of -3 in the morning.

On Monday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 5 C.